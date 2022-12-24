Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $163.84 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.08. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.