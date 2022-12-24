4,366 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

About Trade Desk

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.88 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.