Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 131,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NWN stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.88 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

