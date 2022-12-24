Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,754,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $15,920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $14,354,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $293.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.