Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 330 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAT opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

