Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,731,000 after purchasing an additional 510,795 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,254,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after buying an additional 594,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $94.62 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.