YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after purchasing an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,624,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,024,000 after purchasing an additional 125,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,094,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,383,000 after purchasing an additional 42,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $68.40 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.43 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.37.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.24.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

