YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 423 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.62. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

