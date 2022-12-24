Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Lessened by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 136,131 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,148 shares of company stock valued at $100,116 and sold 10,240 shares valued at $929,818. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.