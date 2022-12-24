YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

NYSE CRL opened at $218.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $379.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

