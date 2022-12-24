YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $320,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.
Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
