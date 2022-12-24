YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $320,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.