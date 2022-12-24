YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after acquiring an additional 254,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after acquiring an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,713,000 after buying an additional 70,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $208.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.89. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $264.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,728,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,126 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,536. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

