TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (TANNZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Trading Up 0.1 %

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

