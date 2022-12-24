YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 363.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 254.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 292.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $470,591. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.81.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

