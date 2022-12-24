TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (TANNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Trading Up 0.4 %

TANNI opened at $25.40 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

