Fulton Financial Co. (FULTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on January 17th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of FULTP stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.
About Fulton Financial
