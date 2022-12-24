Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$435.72 million and a PE ratio of 12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.20.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$712.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.00 million. Research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.62.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.