Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,098,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 199,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

