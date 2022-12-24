YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32.

Ambev Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

