EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

EQT Stock Up 3.5 %

EQT stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. EQT Co. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

