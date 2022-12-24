YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,064 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,828.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $141.28.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,705.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,547.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,896.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,621. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

