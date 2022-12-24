YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 142.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,288,000 after acquiring an additional 643,119 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 846,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,746,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,295,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% in the second quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 367,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,317,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $16,069,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $1,680,762.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,454,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $1,680,762.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,454,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $58,102.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,895. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppFolio Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on AppFolio to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of APPF opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.00. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $127.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.91.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.