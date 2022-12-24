YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUI. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

