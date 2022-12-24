YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vertiv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 60.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Vertiv by 118.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT opened at $12.82 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is -16.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

