RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 4,805 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

