RNC Capital Management LLC Has $892,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $239.87 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.09 and a 200-day moving average of $198.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

