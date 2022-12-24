RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 530,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 52,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.