RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.