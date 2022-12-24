RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

