RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.3% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 256.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 9.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 3.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Vontier Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.46 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

