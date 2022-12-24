RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Kellogg by 44.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

