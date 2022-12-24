YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.93.

Saia Stock Performance

Saia stock opened at $214.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.32. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $342.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.