Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

