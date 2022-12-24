RNC Capital Management LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 199,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 540,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCSL. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

OCSL opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 450.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

