RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.83 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

