Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

