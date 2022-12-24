Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £130 ($157.92) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

AZN stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

