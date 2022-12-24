Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $86,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 396 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $229.11 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.12 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.92 and a 200-day moving average of $237.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

