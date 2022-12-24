Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 102 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

