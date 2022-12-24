Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.04) to GBX 1,535 ($18.65) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.26) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,550 ($18.83) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

