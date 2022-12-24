Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 281.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average is $91.22. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $138.25.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

