My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance
COMT stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $46.28.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
