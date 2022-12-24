My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

