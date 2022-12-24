Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 122 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $189.06 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

