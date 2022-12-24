CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 535,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

