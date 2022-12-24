Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.31 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $565.10 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $576.34 and a 200-day moving average of $534.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

