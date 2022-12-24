Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $102.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $113.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

