Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $235.13 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.20 and a 200 day moving average of $275.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

