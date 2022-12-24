Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.