Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 90,094 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $110.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $124.14.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

