Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.71 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,150 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at $947,540.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $96,879.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at $947,540.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

